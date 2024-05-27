Irish Derby option as Matsuri wins well at Leicester

Roger Varian’s Matsuri put his hand up for a potential crack at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with a startling success at Leicester.

The Sea The Stars colt was second on his debut at Salisbury, beaten a short-head, before breaking his maiden at Kempton in November. That meant he was carrying a 6lb penalty in the first division of the Filbert Fox EBF Novice Stakes but he was in a different class to his rivals, pulling eight lengths clear under James Doyle. Quite how strong the form will prove to be is up for debate but it was hard not to be impressed and he holds an entry in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot as well as the Irish Classic.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!