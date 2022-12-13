Next year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will revert to a Sunday slot for the first time since 2011 with an increased prize of €1.25 million on offer.

The Group One event, which is held at the Curragh and was won by Ralph Beckett’s Westover this year, has been supported by the sponsor since 2008. That partnership will continue into next year and has now extended to include an additional five races on the same card, scheduled for July 2. The prize money for the Classic, the pinnacle of a three-day Curragh meeting, was previously set at €1million and will increase by €250,00 next season with the full day’s racing set to reach to a broader audience now it is a part of the Tote World Pool programme.