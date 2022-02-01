Rachael Blackmore is counting down the days until she gets to renew her partnership with Honeysuckle in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Honeysuckle, who will face a maximum of five rivals this weekend, has won the last two editions of the Irish Champion Hurdle and compiled an unbeaten record that stands at 13.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Outlining what makes Honeysuckle so formidable, Blackmore said: “Honeysuckle is just a special mare – she is above and beyond anything else, she has a massive will to win and she has dug deep a few times when she has really had to. “She is very versatile in a lot of different areas and to be able to adapt as she does to different situations, different races and different tactics makes her a dream to ride. Henry [De Bromhead] and everyone in the yard do a fantastic job with her."

Honeysuckle landed a third Hatton's Grace Hurdle on her reappearance at Fairyhouse in November, producing a performance that impressed Blackmore who added: “We were really happy with her performance first-time out at Fairyhouse last November – it was a great start to her season. She has a phenomenal record and every day we go out we just try to keep that going. “It’s every jockey’s dream to be associated with a horse like Honeysuckle in their career and it’s a real privilege to be part of her team. “Dublin Racing Festival is a fantastic weekend of racing and it’s brilliant that Honeysuckle is going for another Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle. Hopefully we can put up a good show again. We are in countdown mode and looking forward to the weekend getting going now. “It’s great to have the crowds back - they bring such a special atmosphere. Honeysuckle got an unbelievable reception at the Dublin Racing Festival in 2020 and I really hope we will be walking back into the winners’ enclosure on Sunday."

Honeysuckle carries the colours of Kenny Alexander, whose racing manager Peter Molony said: “Henry is very happy with her. I called in to see her myself last week and she is as grumpy as ever which she always is when she is fit and well, so fingers crossed now for a good run. “It’s great that racegoers can now get an opportunity to see her race. We are very aware of her fan club - she was with us on her holidays last summer and we were inundated with people who wanted to come and see her so that was a big enough indication. The reception she got at Fairyhouse was incredible."