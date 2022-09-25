The 5/1 favourite found himself travelling last of 30 runners in the valuable two-mile handicap, the prize fund for which has been boosted to €600,000 this season. Jockey Wayne Lordan remained patient on the inner rail, weaving through almost every one of his rivals stalk the leader, Willie Mullins’ 6-1 shot Echoes In Rain.

Under a masterful ride, the Ballydoyle colt lunged at the line to prevail by a mere neck, capitalising on a bottom-weight of just 8st 9lb.

“He’s a horse with an awful lot of ability. We thought in the winter that he was our Derby horse but when we started to race him, he became very shy and mentally very backward,” O’Brien said. “We decided to take our time with him and not throw him in a Leger or anything like that and give him time to mature.

“Today we were drawn out so far (18) that we thought we couldn’t win with a three-year-old that was so shy. Obviously Wayne gave him the most incredible ride. Ryan (Moore) rode him the last day and felt the trip was going to suit him, but it’s like a cavalry charge out there they go that hard and that fast. It’s like the Grand National on the Flat. Wayne kept nursing him and he’s obviously a horse with a huge amount of ability.