The Aidan O’Brien-trained filly finished third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on what was the third outing of her career. A full-sister to Minding, she has a strong Classic pedigree and O’Brien will given her every chance to add her own name to a prestigious roll of honour.

With Ryan Moore on Tenebrism at Newmarket she was ridden by Frankie Dettori, who has partnered several big winners for O’Brien in recent years.

“The first thing Frankie said when he got off her after Newmarket was the Irish Guineas. We left her in and we’ll see after that. She’s not a three-year-old until the first week in June, so what she’s doing is amazing,” said O’Brien.

“Looking at her in the Guineas, you’d say that she’d definitely get a mile and a quarter well and is crying out to go up in trip. She’s still only a baby, so at the moment we’re looking at going to the Irish Guineas with her and then we’ll go to the Oaks, much like her sister did (Minding). We’ve done it plenty with the fillies. They’re fit and ready and conditioned, so we’re happy for them to go there.