Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
West Cork (left) beats Adagio in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle
West Cork (left) beats Adagio in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle

International Hurdle challenge next for David Pipe trained Adagio

By Sporting Life
16:46 · MON November 15, 2021

Adagio is to head for the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham on December 11 following his excellent effort there on Sunday.

David Pipe had no hesitation in naming the Grade Two contest as the four-year-old’s next race, after he finished second under top-weight in the ultra-competitive Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

“He seems to have come out of the race well. It was a great performance under top-weight,” said the Nicholashayne handler.

“He’s given weight to everything and as a four-year-old he ran a great race.

“I expect we’ll head to the International next.”

They turn for home in the Greatwood...
READ: Ben Linfoot's six to follow from Cheltenham November Meeting

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING