David Pipe had no hesitation in naming the Grade Two contest as the four-year-old’s next race, after he finished second under top-weight in the ultra-competitive Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

“He seems to have come out of the race well. It was a great performance under top-weight,” said the Nicholashayne handler.

“He’s given weight to everything and as a four-year-old he ran a great race.

“I expect we’ll head to the International next.”