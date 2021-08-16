Adagio is to head for the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham on December 11 following his excellent effort there on Sunday.
David Pipe had no hesitation in naming the Grade Two contest as the four-year-old’s next race, after he finished second under top-weight in the ultra-competitive Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.
“He seems to have come out of the race well. It was a great performance under top-weight,” said the Nicholashayne handler.
“He’s given weight to everything and as a four-year-old he ran a great race.
“I expect we’ll head to the International next.”
