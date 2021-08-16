International big guns in Nunthorpe at York | Golden Pal v Suesa

The Wesley Ward-trained Golden Pal impressed when making all on his seasonal debut at Saratoga last month, while Francois Rohaut’s Suesa was a convincing winner of the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

Dragon Symbol, who was runner-up that day, has been left in by Archie Watson. Others in the mix include Tim Easterby’s dual course and distance winner Winter Power, David Evans’ Rohaan, and Robert Cowell’s Arecibo, who was second in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

There are also two juveniles in the list – Kevin Ryan’s Boonie and Eve Johnson Houghton’s Windsor Castle scorer Chipotle.