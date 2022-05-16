The Cheveley Park Stud-owned Frankel filly enjoyed a faultless juvenile campaign last season, winning each of her four starts for trainers John and Thady Gosden, including a Group One triumph in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

But having spent the winter months at the head of ante-post lists for the 1000 Guineas, Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson admitted last month that her preparation had not been “100 percent straightforward” and a few days later she was ruled out of the Rowley Mile Classic.

She had the option of running in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh on Sunday, but following a workout under Frankie Dettori over the weekend, the team have decided to keep their power dry for Ascot.

Richardson said: “She’s not going to Ireland. John’s recommendation is let’s go straight to Royal Ascot for the Coronation Stakes.

“Frankie had a sit on her on Saturday and just felt we needed a little bit more time, so we’ll give her that and hopefully have her cherry-ripe and spot on for the Royal meeting.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.