Inspiral ready to step up for Breeders’ Cup challenge

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Frankel has been a high-class performer since her juvenile days and achieved the enviable feat of Group One victories at two, three and four when defending her Prix Jacques le Marois title in scintillating fashion in the summer.

She backed up that Deauville victory in supreme style when carrying Frankie Dettori to the easiest of victories in Newmarket’s Sun Chariot Stakes and having skipped the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on account of the testing ground at Ascot on British Champions Day, she has now been given the go-ahead for a first taste of action in America.

“It’s all systems go and the plan and we’re all very excited,” said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud.

“John Gosden seems very happy with her, so at the moment, fingers crossed, if there are no setbacks we’re looking forward to next weekend.

“She couldn’t have done it more easily at Newmarket (last time) and stamped her authority and John is very happy with where she is, so we may as well roll the dice again.”