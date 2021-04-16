Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers

Ayr
1.30 Soyouthinksoagain 11/4f from 15/4
3.50 Dino Velvet 15/4 from 9/2
Newbury
2.15 Almighwar 11/5f from 5/2f
2.50 Dingle 9/2 from 13/2
Fontwell
3.00 Schnabel 100/30 from 7/2
4.45 I Hope Star 5/2 from 9/2
Ballinrobe
4.55 Calthor 15/8 from 5/2
6.00 Norwigi 11/4f from 7/2f
Bath
5.10 Hollow Steel 3 from 13/2
6.40 Mummys Boy 9/4 from 3
Exeter
5.50 Jarveys Plate 15/8 from 2
7.50 Deep Inferno 15/2 from 12
1.30 Soyouthinksoagain 5/2 from 4/1
2.15 Dancing Harry 10/1 from 14/1
2.50 Mithras 11/4 from 100/30
3.25 Hurricane Lane 5/2 from 9/2
4.00 Dolphin 8/1 from 11/1
3.00 Schnabel 100/30 from 7/2
7.50 Deep Inferno 7/1 from 12