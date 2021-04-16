Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Action from Exeter

Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers

By Sporting Life
10:28 · FRI April 16, 2021

Paddy Power

Ayr

1.30 Soyouthinksoagain 11/4f from 15/4

3.50 Dino Velvet 15/4 from 9/2

Newbury

2.15 Almighwar 11/5f from 5/2f

2.50 Dingle 9/2 from 13/2

Fontwell

3.00 Schnabel 100/30 from 7/2

4.45 I Hope Star 5/2 from 9/2

Ballinrobe

4.55 Calthor 15/8 from 5/2

6.00 Norwigi 11/4f from 7/2f

Bath

5.10 Hollow Steel 3 from 13/2

6.40 Mummys Boy 9/4 from 3

Exeter

5.50 Jarveys Plate 15/8 from 2

7.50 Deep Inferno 15/2 from 12

Sky Bet

Ayr

1.30 Soyouthinksoagain 5/2 from 4/1

Newbury

2.15 Dancing Harry 10/1 from 14/1

2.50 Mithras 11/4 from 100/30

3.25 Hurricane Lane 5/2 from 9/2

4.00 Dolphin 8/1 from 11/1

Fontwell

3.00 Schnabel 100/30 from 7/2

Exeter

7.50 Deep Inferno 7/1 from 12

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content