Cheltenham Thursday review: Her Indoors impresses for Alan King

King strikes with Her Indoors

Form from the Festival played its part as Her Indoors came out on top in the NAF Fillies’ Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

According to trainer Alan King, the 6-1 shot found the hustle and bustle of the Fred Winter (Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle) a shade intimidating, and was happier in this smaller field.

Under Adrian Heskin she seized command from Scholastic on the approach to the final flight, staying on the better to score by three and a half lengths.

“It was a good race to target,” said King of the Grade Three contest. "I thought the smaller field would certainly help her, and with her stamina she would power up the hill. It might be a while before she runs back over hurdles as I plan to give her a few runs on the Flat.”

Heskin said: “She was a bit star-struck in the Fred Winter, but is a good tough filly who has the scope to jump a fence one day.

“She wants a stiff two miles and will stay two and a half. She has a good heart and a lovely attitude, and I knew half a furlong before the last she was going to win.”

1405 Cheltenham

1 3 Her Indoors (IRE) 6/1

2 4 Scholastic (IRE) 9/4 f

3 5 Raffles Gitane (FR) 40/1

Winning Trainer: A King. Winning Jockey: Adrian Heskin