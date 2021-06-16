Newmarket July Festival: Indie Angel may run in Falmouth

Impressive Duke Of Cambridge Stakes winner Indie Angel could make her Group One debut at Newmarket’s Moët & Chandon July Festival with connnections considering supplementing her for the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained four year old took her career to new heights at Royal Ascot last week when opening her account for the campaign with a decisive two-and-a-half length success in the mile Group Two prize for fillies and mares. Although Indie Angel does not hold an entry in the Group One mile contest on Friday 9th July, connections have the option of paying a £18,000 supplementary fee on July 3rd to have the four year old daughter of Dark Angel added to the field. Chris Richardson, racing manager to owner Cheveley Park Stud, said: “It just depends on how things are. I am always a bit nervous about running them back at the July Festival after Royal Ascot. John Gosden will no doubt give us his suggestion in due course.

“It is not out of the question that she could be supplemented. It is a significant amount to pay up and we just need to see how the filly is afterwards. It might have been that Ascot was her highlight.” Indie Angel’s 22-1 victory last week was a 75th winner for jockey Frankie Dettori at the Royal meeting, and although Richardson admits the success was a slight surprise it was not a complete shock. He added: “She is a quirky filly and things didn’t go right for her the time before at Newmarket. She is talented though and is impressive when she gets her conditions. “We were able to drop her in behind at Ascot and get cover and come out of the field and that’s what we had planned to do at Newmarket. She ended up on the wing there on her own and ran to free so Frankie (Dettori) just looked after her. “With the stalls in the middle of the track at Ascot I had a fear they might all come over to the stands side and not allow her to do what she did, but thankfully they didn’t and she put it to bed very quickly.”

