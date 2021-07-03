Sporting Life
Frankie Dettori celebrates Indie Angel's victory
Indie Angel enters Falmouth picture at Newmarket's July Festival

Indie Angel enters Falmouth picture at Newmarket's July Festival

By Sporting Life
14:18 · SAT July 03, 2021

Indie Angel has been supplemented for the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The four-year-old, trained by John and Thady Gosden, is one of seven older horses in a list of 17 fillies and mares left in the one-mile Group One at the confirmation stage.

Indie Angel has been given her chance at the top level after winning the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The five horses immediately behind her that day – Lady Bowthorpe, Queen Power, Champers Elysees, Lavender’s Blue and Fooraat – are also in contention.

The three-year-old brigade is led by the Andrew Balding-trained Alcohol Free, winner of the Coronation Stakes at the Royal meeting.

The second and third in that race, Snow Lantern and Mother Earth, could well reoppose. The latter, winner of the 1000 Guineas, is one of two from Aidan O’Brien’s stable along with Irish 1000 Guineas and French Oaks heroine Empress Josephine.

Other three-year-old fillies in the mix include No Speak Alexander, Primo Bacio and Saffron Beach.

Sandrine was also a winner at the Royal fixture, in the Albany Stakes, and features in 11 possibles for the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Hello You was a length and a half behind Andrew Balding’s filly and is set reoppose.

