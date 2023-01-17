A Grade Two double at Warwick courtesy of Grey Dawning and Galia Des Liteaux was supplemented by the mare West Balboa winning the Lanzarote Hurdle under Bridget Andrews, who is Harry Skelton’s wife.

The brothers have now set their sights on Haydock with the exciting Pembroke entered in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle, old favourite Blaklion in the Peter Marsh Chase and Lac De Constance in the Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices Chase.

“Lac De Constance was good first time, but just a bit novicey second time,” said Harry Skelton.

“I think the step up to two and half (miles) will help him. The softer the ground, the better. He has Arkle and Turners Novices’ Chase entries (at the Cheltenham Festival), but nothing is set in stone for him.

“If Blaklion goes, he loves it round Haydock, loves the heavy ground. He seems in really good form at home and he seems to have much the same enthusiasm.

“Pembroke will be up in class and it was a good performance at Ludlow last time. We hope he can cope with going up in class.

“He is a nice, progressive horse. He is a lovely horse, long-term, who we think will be really good.”