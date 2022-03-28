“He is improving all the time, his work at home has been very good and I don’t think he needs heavy ground either,” Mullins said of the winner, who was made 16/1 from 25/1 with the sponsors for next season's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Blizzard Of Oz (14/1), finished three lengths behind the winner, with Mercurey a short head further back in third.

The former came into the race highly-regarded after a 13-length bumper win in January and led for much of the contest, but he was joined by eventual three-length winner Impulsive Dancer on the final bend.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“It wasn’t a surprise on his final bits of work at home and he is a horse to look forward to mix it on the flat and over hurdles.

“Both he and Mercurey won their bumpers on heavy ground but the winner is a more mature flat type, whereas Mercurey is probably an immature jump horse.

“I’d imagine Impulsive Dancer will go to Punchestown, possibly for the Champion Bumper, and could continue racing during the summer. I don’t know whether or not I’ll run Mercurey again this season.”

Lifetime Ambition (13/8) was an easy winner of the Grade Three BetVictor Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase for Robbie Power and Jessica Harrington.

The seven-year-old was stepped up markedly in trip for and seemed to appreciate the extra half mile as he strolled to an uncontested four-and-quarter-length victory.

Kate Harrington, assistant trainer to her mother, Jessica, said: “It was nice for him to get his head in front, going up to three miles, and Robert (Power) said he wanted every bit of it.

“He’ll have an entry in the two-mile five-furlong novice handicap and also the three miles Grade One, both at Punchestown.

“Robert said he is a proper English National horse in the making for next year and said he loves that nicer ground.

“We’ll campaign him differently next year, have him ready for the autumn, keep off the ground and have him for a spring campaign.

“For a big horse, he had us confused and we were doing the wrong thing for a little while but we’ll get there some day! Today he was jumping like he did in Down Royal (in October).”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.