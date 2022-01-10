The four-year-old gelding has been bought by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede after winning his only start, a bumper at Naas, earlier this month.

“Anthony Bromley bought him on behalf of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. The horse left this morning,” said O’Brien. “It’s always mixed emotions when a horse of his calibre leaves the yard, but this is the business we’re in. He’s gone to a good home and it will be interesting to see how his career develops.”

Impulsive Dancer created a good impression when comfortably beating Douglas Dc by eight lengths after making all the running in an eight-runner contest over two miles.

“He was quite impressive and it will be very interesting to see where he can get himself to,” said O’Brien. “He has a bit of an unusual profile with his pedigree and everything like that but it was very taking what he did on debut, so hopefully he can really show that he can build on it.”