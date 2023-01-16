Impervious remains unbeaten over fences after a tough triumph in the Madigan Group Novice Chase at Punchestown.

The mare won on her debut over fences and then took a Grade Two contest against her own sex last time for trainer Colm Murphy, leaving her to carry a penalty amongst a field of geldings. That burden was largely negated by her mares’ allowance, and under Brian Hayes the seven-year-old started at 3-1 for the Grade Three contest. Locked in a run for the line with Henry de Bromhead’s Journey With Me, Impervious battled to get her head in front and eventually prevailed by half a length with the rest of the field 22 lengths or more behind. As a result, Impervious is now the sponsor’s 6-4 favourite for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

“I’m delighted with that,” said Murphy. “It was a tall order giving weight to those boys. “It was probably a little, tiny worry running her on heavy ground too, but she’s answered a lot of questions. We can make more plans now. “She’s one of those, she wears her heart on her sleeve and she gives everything.” When asked if she would go straight to the Cheltenham Festival the trainer added: “Without talking to the lads I’m guessing so. I’ll have a word with Frank (Berry, racing manager) and JP (McManus, owner) and see then. “She seems to be improving and especially with those fillies, when they start improving you don’t know where they’ll end up but I do know it’s nice to have her.” Sky Bet were suitably impressed and cut Impervious to 15/8 from 7/2 for the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham in March.