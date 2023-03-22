Trainer Colm Murphy is keen to see how Impervious recovers from her Cheltenham Festival heroics before deciding whether to pitch her back in against the boys before the end of the season.

The County Wexford handler is no stranger to success in the Cotswolds, with Champion Hurdle hero Brave Inca and Queen Mother Champion Chase victor Big Zeb among his five previous Festival winners. Murphy retired from the training ranks in 2016, but three years later decided to renew his licence and he was thrilled to be back in the hallowed Prestbury Park winner’s enclosure on Friday. “It was fantastic the way it all panned out on the day,” he said. “When we came back, you’re only hoping you get a nice one, so we’ve been lucky that way.”