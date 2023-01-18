Colm Murphy has revealed star mare Impervious will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival where she will tackle the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old took her tally to three from three over the larger obstacles when downing an above-average cast at Punchestown on Sunday, adding that Grade Three prize to the Grade Two honours she secured at Cork in December. Single-figure odds for the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Festival, her name was missing from the entries for any of the Graded novice chases when they were revealed earlier this week, with connections deciding to keep her among her own sex and target the mares-only chase on the final day – for which she is disputing favouritism with Willie Mullins’ Allegorie De Vassy. “It will be the mares’ chase all the way and we’ll go straight there,” said Murphy. “She seems well and goes well fresh. With her three runs I’m happy enough she has plenty of experience going there.

“We’re absolutely delighted with her, she seems to be progressing and has taken to fences really well – I was delighted by her win on Sunday. “There’s no doubt she’s probably good enough to run in it (Turners), but the mares’ looks the obvious one. She’s one to look forward to.” Murphy famously enjoyed Cheltenham glory with Brave Inca, who won both the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Champion Hurdle, as well as placing in the Tuesday feature on two other occasions. He also tasted big-race success when Big Zeb landed the Champion Chase in 2011 and although he heads back to Prestbury Park with a real chance of adding to his Festival tally, the Wexford-based handler believes luck will have to be on his side to register his first victory at racing’s showpiece meeting since Empire Of Dirt scored in 2016.