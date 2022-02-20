Owned by Paul McKeon, the six-year-old showed plenty of promise when scoring in a maiden hurdle and in novice company on her first two starts at Cork and Listowel respectively.

Yet the Colm Murphy-trained mare finished fifth of seven, beaten six and a quarter lengths by Statuaire in the Royal Bond and has been sidelined since.

However, Murphy says Impervious is on course to lock horns with that rival again in the Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 17.

She is as short as 7/1 with bet365 and as big as 14/1 with William Hill for the Grade Two event, run over two miles and a furlong.

“She is well and will go for the mares’ novice hurdle,” said Murphy.