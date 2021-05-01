Goodwood Saturday review: Illykato lands feature

Goodwood Saturday review

The Mick Channon-trained Illykato got up in the final strides to win a thrilling MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes.

Agincourt (8/1) looked to have put the Listed contest to bed when going to the front inside the final furlong but became a sitting duck as the 12/1 winner found a run by the far rail and rattled home to snatch the prize in the shadows of the post.

Only a nose separated the principals in a blanket finish with the rallying Lilac Road and Amniarix a neck and short-head away respectively in third and fourth.

Ed Greatrex rode the winner and completed a double aboard Fairy Cakes in the MansionBet Watch And Bet Handicap.

In contrast this was an armchair ride, Eve Johnson Houghton's charge bursting clear after the two pole and winning, eased down, by three lengths from Wink Of An Eye.

Jason Watson, touched off on Agincourt, gained quick compensation when Tintoretto won the MansionBet Proud To Sponsor British Racing Handicap.

This time he was aboard the closer, the 13/2 chance reeling in 11/8 favourite King’s Knight to win by a head.

It was tight in the MansionBet Bet 10 Get 20 Guaranteed Handicap too with 6/4 joint-favourite Nebulosa and Oisin Murphy coming out on top.

They were engaged in a sustained duel with Farasi Lane (10/3) from the two furlong marker and were only ever in front at the post, the photographic evidence showing Andrew Balding’s charge had prevailed by a short-head.

Murphy was another rider in double form and remarkably things were even tighter for Dawndiva in the Follow mansionbet Maiden Stakes. Brian Meehan's charge was first to commit in this mile contest and it proved crucial as she held off the fast-finishing General Lee by a nose.

The jockey did come out on the wrong side of a photo finish in the Download The MansionBet App Handicap.

His partner Stone Of Destiny was hard on the bridle as he threw down his challenge inside the distance but Desert Safari and Joe Fanning weren't for passing, holding on by a short-head.

Things were more clear-cut in the opening MansionBet Beaten By A Head Handicap, 11/10 favourite Master Milliner running out a ready winner.

The progressive five-year-old stayed on strongly under Cieren Fallon and was in total command inside the distance, beating Be My Sea by two-and-a-half lengths.