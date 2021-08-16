Illustrating goes for Group Three gold at ParisLongchamp

Successful on her racecourse debut at Catterick in early June, Karl Burke’s filly subsequently finished seventh in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot before rediscovering the winning trail in a conditions event on the Sussex Downs in late July.

A late setback robbed connections of a tilt at the Group Two Lowther Stakes over six furlongs at York last month, meaning she instead sticks to five in the Group Three Prix d’Arenberg.

Burke said: “She kicked herself and knocked her elbow, which was very frustrating.

“She was pretty sore on it for 48 hours. We were very disappointed to miss York as we thought she was going there with a really good chance.

“She’s great now. We were stepping up to six furlongs for the Lowther, but we’re looking to get the black type with her now and as she showed at Goodwood, she’s not short of speed.

“The extra travelling and things is never ideal with two-year-olds, but fingers crossed she arrives there in good form – if she does, she goes there with a great chance.”