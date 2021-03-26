Injured Jockeys Fund: Grand Weekend initiative

Supporters can get involved by taking on their own challenge (such as running the distance of the Grand National course), organising an ‘at home’ Grand National weekend event (such as a family Grand National ‘bake off’), buying a fun IJF Grand National weekend pack (full of goodies for all the family) or downloading a Paddy Power and IJF Grand National sweepstake kit.

Lisa Hancock, CEO of the IJF said: “We might not be able to go to Aintree this year, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to get involved. The IJF is steeped in Grand National history and we thought the idea of a fun activity pack would encourage people at home to have some fun and support us along the way. Why not encourage the kids to jump 40 poles or make a ‘Red Rum’ tea loaf?! Paddy Power have generously supported this initiative and we are extremely grateful.”

The £12 limited edition packs include IJF branded goodies such as balloons, bunting and recipe cards as well as Paddy Power jelly beans, bottle openers and a free £5 bet, redeemable when shops re-open. A few of the packs also include a ‘Golden ticket’ with two VIP tickets to the 2022 Randox Grand National.

There is no obligation to buy a pack though and people can get involved with their own challenges.

All details of how to get involved in the IJF Grand National weekend, buy a pack and donate to the IJF can be found here: https://injuredjockeys.co.uk/grandnationalweekend/