Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Horses parade
Horses parade

IHRB: Blood and hair samples test negative

By Sporting Life
15:31 · TUE November 23, 2021

Hair and blood samples taken from horses at a premises near Monasterevin earlier this month have tested negative for substances that are prohibited at all times, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has announced.

Animal remedies were seized at an address in County Kildare on November 9, in a raid led by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) officials and supported by gardai as well as IHRB staff.

At the time a DAFM spokesperson said: “This department-led operation involved searches and seizure of products as part of an ongoing investigation into equine doping.”

A statement from the IHRB on Tuesday regarding the samples it took from the horses that were there at the time read: “The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board can today confirm that the hair and blood samples taken from horses at a premises near Monasterevin, County Kildare, on November 9 2021 have been analysed at LGC laboratories and reported negative for prohibited at all times substances.

“As this is part of an ongoing investigation working in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and other agencies, we cannot make any further comment at this time.”

More from Sporting Life

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING