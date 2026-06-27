Ian Ogg looks ahead to a Newmarket handicap to follow at the July Festival

The next time out record of the Newmarket winners, starting with Magical Memory, is: 1st at 6/1, 1st - 9/2, 5th - 9/4 (didn't run until October), 6th - 9/2, 2nd - 11/2, 4th - 9/4, 1st - 5/1, 9th - 5/6, 3rd - 9/2, 1st - 15/8, 1st - 10/30.

The latter's stablemate, Foxtrot Lady, could only finish sixth at Goodwood as the 9/2 favourite following her Newmarket victory while in 2022 Lethal Levi was sent off at a remarkable 5/6 for the Stewards' Cup consolation (finishing ninth) such was the impression he made at headquarters. He was the last Newmarket winner to reappear at Glorious Goodwood.

Restricted to three-year-olds, it was won in 2015 by Magical Memory whose next two runs saw him win the Stewards' Cup and finish third in the Group 1 Sprint Cup, beaten just three parts of a length. The following season saw Dancing Star oblige and she, too, added the Stewards' Cup to her tally before failing to run up to that level at Haydock.

There's no market on the six-furlong heritage handicap on the first day of the meeting but it's usually one of the more informative contests.

The layers have been betting on the Bunbury Cup at the July Festival for a while and Aalto and Dark Tornado advertised their credentials for the seven-furlong handicap at Newmarket on Thursday .



Shock, horror. Competitive handicap full of unexposed young horses works out well. But those are still pretty striking returns, especially when considering the nature of the races contested where so much - pace and draw etcetera - can be down to luck.

Looking at the same list of winners, the majority of them contested the same races in the build-up to Newmarket (although not all on their immediately preceding start) with the Charity Sprint at York's mid-June meeting throwing up seven winners while another sprint at Leicester towards the end of the previous month featured three on the roll of honour. The only two exceptions were handicap debutants whose previous outings came in Wolverhampton novices.

Of the York runners, only one won but three finished second, one fourth and two fifth - both beaten favourites - whereas the Leicester race threw up two winners and a second. Happily, both races are represented by the 44 entries.

Thunder Call edged out Red Spells Danger in the Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap (click on the link for the result and replay) with First Legion fifth and Man Of Vision only ninth but Charlie Appleby's runner was sent off at just 5/1, behind only the first two home in the market and he will meet them on 6 and 4 lb better terms respectively.

Man Of Vision's yard hasn't enjoyed their usual fast start to the season but they are going along better now and Man Of Vision has run two of his better races at Newmarket, fifth on his second start - behind useful sorts Yazin, Princling, Richie's Rocket and Bearish - and a neck second to Ten Carat Harry (top-weight for this and fourth in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse) at the start of May.

It's not difficult to envisage him bouncing back and the same is true of Jazl.

He led home Pilu in the For Best Ticket Deals Book Online At leicester-racecourse.co.uk Handicap.

Pilu - whose trainer Roger Teal won the same race as well as the York contest with Hucklesbrook - was sent off the 7/2 joint-favourite alongside the aforementioned First Legion although neither could hold a candle to Jazl whose mark rose by 10 lb as a result.

Jazl has since finished last at Royal Ascot but he was drawn in stall 1 (and connections clearly weren't happy prior to the race) in the Palace of Holyroodhouse where he was sent off at just 13/2 against the handicap blot (hindsight is a great thing) Bacio.

Given he was beaten 21 lengths and his connections pre-race comments, he presumably wasn't given too hard a time by Rossa Ryan once it was obvious his chance had gone.