I Like To Move It maintained his unbeaten record over obstacles as he made every yard to win the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Only three runners went to post in the Grade Two affair so it always promised to be a tactical heat, with Sam Twiston-Davies eager to assume control from the off on I Like To Move It, who is trained by his father, Nigel. The 4/6 favourite bowled along nicely in front and while he gave a couple of hurdles plenty of clearance, it was nevertheless a sound round of jumping and his two rivals looked to be feeling the pace turning for home. Pikar and Washington were both trying their best to reel him in approaching the last, but I Like To Move It was spring-heeled and galloped away to the line. Pikar came down at the final obstacle, leaving Washington to take second, beaten two lengths. Betfair and sponsors Sky Bet rate I Like To Movie It at 20/1 for the Supreme itself at the Festival in March.

