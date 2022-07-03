For much of the straight it appeared as though Baratti would take full advantage but Alpinista emerged from the pack to cut the year younger four-year-old down to win a shade cosily by a length and a quarter.

High Definition failed to handle the bend turning into the straight, causing a domino effect as he shifted right-handed and allowing Baratti a dream run up the inside rail.

High Definition and Lone Eagle matched strides at the head of affairs in the first half of the race with Hurricane Lane getting plenty of daylight a little wide on the track.

It was a sixth consecutive victory for Alpinista with the last three of those successes coming in Group One company in Germany.

Bubble Gift also came from off the pace to finish third.

In contrast Alpinista, a daughter of Frankel, picked up strongly from off the pace under Luke Morris to reel in Baratti in the closing stages.

Last season's Irish Derby and St Leger winner and Prix de l'Arc third Hurricane Lane was expected to step up from defeat on his seasonal reappearance at Royal Ascot but found disappointingly little when push came to shove in the Saint-Cloud straight, finishing eighth of the nine runners.

🇫🇷🏆 Impressive - ALPINISTA powers to victory in the (Group 1) Grand Prix Saint-Cloud! 👏🥇 That makes it a sixth victory on the bounce for Sir Mark Prescott's talented daughter of Frankel - with her last four wins coming in Group 1 company! pic.twitter.com/9cQrT0fvaV



Morris told Sky Sports Racing: "She’s taken a long time to come to hand this year, which is why she missed the Coronation Cup. I feel she’s only just starting to come now, so I hope she can improve for the run and I think all roads will lead to the Arc.

"We usually ride her very handy but there looked to be a lot of pace in the race with High Definition, Mare Australis etcetara.

"So first run of the year we said we'd take a chance and drop her in a bit more and see how she went and the gap come lovely and she produced a very good turn of foot.

"That (running plans) would be very much up to Miss Rausing (owner) and Sir Mark I guess races like the Vermeille would be an ideal prep for the Arc.

"She won her two Group Ones in Germany (last season) and obviously beat (Arc winner) Torquator Tasso and it was the decision between going to Germany for what looked a very easy Group One or going for the Arc and we chose the easy option; this year we may aim a bit higher."

Prescott confirmed that the ParisLongchamp autumn highlight was now Alpinista's primary objective.

Alpinista had missed her intended comeback in the Coronation Cup at Epsom and her handler was concerned that even this race would come too soon.

He said: “It was a faultless performance wasn’t it really?

“She wouldn’t come in her coat in the spring and wasn’t at a stage where she could run. She’s just come right now and to be honest I thought the race might come 10 days too soon for her, but it’s worked out very well.

“The mother (Alwilda) was better at five and this filly won three Group Ones at four, so she’s a bit ahead of the curve really. You would hope she could improve a tiny bit more.”

He added: “We’d planned to start in the Coronation at Epsom and we couldn’t go there, so this was the next stop.

“We’ll see what Miss Rausing (owner-breeder) feels, but I would think one run before the Arc, probably, and conventionally you’d go for the Prix Vermeille – that would be the obvious race.

“I don’t see any reason to be a clever Dick, I think you just go with the obvious and hope she’s good enough to do it.”

Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power cut Alpinista to 14/1 from 33/1 for the Arc while Sky Bet were sufficiently impressed to make the mare an 8/1 chance from 40s.