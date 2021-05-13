William Buick: Hurricane Lane 'answers every single call' in Dante win at York

The son of Frankel took the step up to Group Two level in his stride and Paddy Power cut his odds for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom to 6/1 from 12s. Betfair made the same change and Sky Bet went 6/1 from 16s about the Appleby representative.

It was a third straight success in as many starts for Hurricane Lane, who supplemented his Newmarket debut triumph as a two-year-old in October with a hard-fought defeat of Maximal at Newbury on April 16.

The Godolphin-owned colt, trained by Charlie Appleby, was sent off 5/1 and stayed on powerfully in the home straight to overhaul long-time leader Roman Empire before repelling the challenge of the John and Thady Gosden-trained Megallan (14/1) by three-quarters of a length, with 13/8 favourite High Definition only getting going late in the day to take third.

“It rode like a good race, for a trial it was a true-run race. I don't what more you can ask of him. He's answered every single call. He'll have to step up again, but he's got the experience now and he'll get the mile and a half."

“This horse is still learning on the job, he jumped out and we got ourselves a nice position where I could just leaved him alone and build him up when I wanted to.

Buick said: “I was very pleased, this is the most important trial. It looked like a strong renewal of the Dante and this race always throws up a Derby candidate.

Appleby said: “We were pleased with Adayar, who was probably beaten by a sharper horse at Lingfield, and then we had the boys at Chester.

“When you went through the bare form of the horses ahead of the trials, we felt this horse had the best form of the four of them.

“He obviously beat Maximal at Newbury and Maximal went and ran well at Chester (second in the Dee Stakes), so we were confident that Hurricane Lane was the right one to go to the Dante.

“He’s got a great temperament for a big horse and is a good mover. It was lovely ground and he’s jumped and travelled well and stayed well, so he ticks a lot of the boxes (for the Derby).

“I was a bit worried Hollie’s horse had got away from them, but once I saw he was stopping, I was confident our horse would keep galloping and that’s what he’s done.

“He’s proven he’s got stamina in abundance and the step up in trip at Epsom should suit him. I’ve been on the phone to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and he was pleased, so as long as the horse comes out of it fit and well, that (Epsom) is the obvious place to go.”

The trainer confirmed Hurricane Lane is likely to be joined at Epsom by stablemate One Ruler following his sixth-placed finish in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

He added: “He’ll go straight for the Derby. He’s come out of the Guineas well and we toyed with whether to run him in the Dante, but it has always been Hurricane Lane’s plan, so we felt we’d go straight to Epsom with him.”

Buick and Appleby combined for Derby glory in 2018 with Masar, and the rider added: “Masar was a top juvenile, won the Craven and was placed in the Guineas, we knew he’d get 10 furlongs – we weren’t sure about 12, but he got it very well.

“You never know about that race until the day.”

Of Megallan, Gosden senior said: “He came here on trial for the Prix du Jockey Club and if he’s in good order that’s where he’ll go as that is his trip. Megallan has a better turn of foot on quicker ground, so we’ll have to see what it’s like.

“I’ve always liked the winner, William was telling us on a flight back from Chester he thought he’d run well.

“I think the two best trials are the Derrinstown and the Dante, I think the winners are the two smart ones and Aidan also has two smart fillies.

“Uncle Bryn needs to grow up a bit, like all of us.”

Doyle was having her first ride for Ballydoyle and said of her mount Roman Empire: “He was doing everything so easy and they left me to it. I thought I’d ask him a question half a mile out and he responded.

“At the furlong pole I was thinking ‘where is everyone’. He’s run a huge race."