Hurdles spin for Walk In The Mill ahead of 2020 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree

Walk In The Mill clears the last as he wins a second Becher Chase
Walk In The Mill clears the last as he wins a second Becher Chase
16:30 · January 28, 2020 · 2 min read

Dual Becher Chase winner Walk In The Mill is set to have a run over hurdles at Chepstow this week.

The 10-year-old, who finished fourth to Tiger Roll in the Grand National last year, is having his campaign built around a return trip to Aintree.

He holds an entry in the Chepstow Trade Centre Novices' Hurdle over almost three miles on Friday - and is an intended runner.

Trainer Robert Walford said: "He is entered on Friday and will probably run there.

"It is just a novice hurdle, but he just needs to get on a racecourse.

"He has done plenty of work, but this is not the be all and end all. He will probably just have this run (before Aintree), and then we will take him for a racecourse gallop somewhere. It is pretty much the same as last season."

Walk In The Mill has won the Becher Chase for the last two years, and his trainer is hoping for another bold show in the National.

He added: "The form of his Becher win has worked out well, with the second horse (Kimberlite Candy) winning the Classic Chase at Warwick, and he seems in good form.

"He is not well handicapped - but if he gets a good run round in the Grand National, he should be in the first six.

"He is not the classiest horse, and a better-class horse would always beat him, but he loves those fences and he stays well."

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
