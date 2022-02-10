Trainer Dan Skelton was full of praise for Elle Est Belle after she moved a step closer to setting up a return to Grade One company with victory in the Urban Logistics Reit Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon.

Having finishing third on her top-class debut at Cheltenham in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Festival on her penultimate outing last season, the six-year-old mare appears to be heading back to the top table following her latest Listed success. Despite winning only one of her three previous starts over hurdles the daughter of Fame And Glory was sent off a 15/8 chance to add to that tally on her first start over an extended 2m3f in the feature contest on the seven-race card. Anchored at the rear of the field for much of the race Elle Est Belle steadily worked into contention before throwing down her challenge under Harry Skelton between the final two flights.

As 7/4 market leader Wonderwall parted company with James Bowen at the last, bringing down Harbour Lake in the process, Elle Est Belle put a sustained charge close to the stands’ side rail to peg back long-time leader Gentleman At Arms and prevail by a neck. Skelton said: “I’m really happy with her. To be fair to Stu’s horse (Gentleman At Arms), he has made the running and didn’t deserve to get beat. He has gone out on his shield there so fair play. “I think it was a very competitive race where they didn’t go that quick and it turned into a sprint and they were all there. I think the form of the race will be good. “I’m not necessarily saying it is all fancy Grade One form. They came in here a bunch of 135 horses and they have certainly cemented that and a bit more really. “She (Elle Est Belle) has won this despite things not going for her as she wants a faster-run race. She has dug deep. She has got a good attitude and she is a good, strong mare. That is her third Listed win. She has just been magic and she is only just getting going."

Assessing future plans Skelton hinted that Elle Est Belle is likely to try an emulate stablemate My Drogo by securing victory in the Grade Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in April opposed to making a second appearance at next month’s Festival at Cheltenham. He added: “She is in all those races at the Festival. I think the Tuesday (Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle) is a waste of time as I think that track is too much of an ask for her. You see a few of her jumps today they are not perfect and doing the best part of 40mph downhill on the Tuesday track is too much of a question to ask of a novice. “On the Thursday we will see the confirmations and what happens and who does what, but really the race that suits her is the two and a half mile novice at Aintree. That is the race that really suits her. “I will be having a good strong look at that and if for whatever reason a superstar emerges from the wings of that race she would be qualified for the Fairyhouse mares’ Grade One novice. “I’ve got to talk to the owners and they will do what we think is best but my first instinct is to wait for Aintree."

All roads lead to an outing at the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree in April for Kateira, who completed a 23/1 double for Dan and Harry Skelton when leaving her rivals toiling in the concluding M1 Agency EBF Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race. After working her way through rivals the 15/2 chance, making her racecourse debut, showed a smart turn off foot late on to defeat Kalelula by five and a half lengths and secure what winning trainer Dan Skelton described as a “surprise” success. Following the victory the Alcester handler earmarked the Grade Two Goffs Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard National Hunt Flat Race at Aintree on 7th April as the next target for the five year old Kayf Tara mare. The winning trainer said: “I’m genuinely surprised she has won a bumper. Six weeks ago I rang her breeder Robert Chugg saying that I was going to debut her over hurdles as I thought she would be a slow burner that would be okay in time. “Harry said she goes like a good horse at home but I’m staggered she has won a bumper. “She will go straight to Aintree now for the Grade Two bumper up there.”

Members of the Mark Kelly Racing Syndicate may have a while to wait before YoulNeverWalkAlone takes his first step towards a dream outing in the Randox Grand National at Aintree, however Kensington Art gave them plenty to cheer about when taking the M1 opening Agency Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (2m) by three and a quarter lengths. Kelly said: “We’ve got another horse called YoulNeverWalkAlone and we have about 1,500 members in that syndicate and we had a few members ask if we had any other horses and we picked this one up about three starts ago. “YoulNeverWalkAlone is by Walk In The Park, who breeds stayers and the dream is for him to be a Grand National horse being as I’m from Liverpool. “This is my first visit here. We don’t normally come south we normally go up north. The target is the Go North finals day at Musselburgh as he is qualified for that at the end of March.”

Victory for the Donald McCain-trained 15/2 chance was also a first on his inaugural appearance course for winning rider Peter Kavanagh. He said: “It is my first time here and that is a great start. I was a little bit concerned when it said it was soft here but I went for a run and it was a bit soft down the back straight but up the homes straight it was fine. He toughed it out well. “Donald said he will have a little bit of a look so take a lead as far as two out. He was upsides at two out then he put the race to bed.”

Jockey Shane Quinlan admitted it was “monkey off his back” after celebrating his first winner in 252 days aboard the Venetia Williams-trained Eleanor Bob who followed up her Chepstow victory in the Urban Logistics Reit Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase over an extended 2m7f. Having seen Pink Legend carry his colours to glory in the Listed Lady Protectress Mares’ Chase at the track just days after getting the all clear from cancer, owner Frank Mahon had his silks back in the winner’s enclosure thanks to Eleanor Bob’s four-length success.

