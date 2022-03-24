Trainer Stuart Edmunds might have had a quiet Cheltenham Festival but all roads lead to jump racing’s HQ next month for Addosh, who got her career back on track in the Racing TV Fillies’ Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Huntingdon.
After failing to complete each of her last three starts, the four year old daughter of The Gurkha put in a clear round of jumping to add to her Market Rasen success back in September and make her first start since undergoing a wind operation a winning one.
Not even a slight mistake at the last failed to halt the momentum of the 9/4 chance, who bounded away up the run-in under Ciaran Gethings before going on to score by a length and a half from top weight Ile De Jersey.
Afterwards Edmunds was quick to nominate the Grade Three Cheltenham Racecourse Fillies’ Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on April 14th as the next target for Addosh.
He said: “That was a relief. I think this ground has probably suited her better. It is very frustrating as you hate having fallers. She has always jumped well but she has just half got tired at the end of her races.
“She was cantering all over them in that race at Wetherby against Porticello before unseating.
“We will probably go to Cheltenham now for the Grade Three juvenile fillies’ handicap hurdle.”
Among those members of the Stuart Edmunds Racing Club who was there to celebrate at the Cambridgeshire track was 25-year-old Ross Pike, who suffers from muscular dystrophy.
Edmunds added: “Ross is a friend of Larry, my brother, and he lives about five miles away from the yard. He has muscular dystrophy but he loves watching his racing.
“This is the first time he has been involved in one and he comes as often as he can, providing it is not too cold. He is a really good lad.”
Conditional jockey Lewis Stones insisted his journey home would feel a “lot quicker” after celebrating his first ever double, which he secured with a two and quarter length victory aboard Ratoute Yutty (4/1) in the concluding Racing TV Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.
Stones said: “That’s my first ever double and I’m delighted. To be fair to this mare I rode her at Southwell on Monday and Caroline (Fryer, trainer) was debating whether to run her or not.
“She decided to stick her in and see what the race was like. On this better ground she has travelled around so well.
“I couldn’t believe how well I was going and turning in I didn’t want to be there too soon. To her credit after she jumped the last then put her head down and galloped all the way to the line.
“I don’t normally have two rides in a day so to have two winners is brilliant. It will make the journey home go a lot quicker.”
Out Of The Glen had earlier got the ball rolling for Stones when prevailing by half a length in the Racing TV Handicap Chase.
Olly Murphy, winning trainer, said of the 10/11 favourite: “I got him at Doncaster last year on a small budget for a load of lads that are local to me at home that have supported me since I started training.
“I’m delighted with the horse and for all the lads involved. He has been an absolute star. He wouldn’t want the ground any quicker and that might be him done for the season.”
Ben Poste more than earned his riding fee aboard Leskinfere, who he described as “a bit of a monkey” after getting up close home to follow up his last time out course and distance success in the Racing TV Novices’ Chase.
Having finished a well held sixth in the extended 2m 7f contest 12 months ago the John Cornwall-trained nine year old continued his recent revival when getting up almost on the line to deny the front-running Thais Toir by a length and a quarter.
Jockey Poste said of the 4/1 winner: “I didn’t think there would be much pace on and we didn’t go quick over the first few. I tried to go forward but he didn’t really want to go.
“The moment we have gone to battle two out I knew he would get there. He has jumped brilliantly over most of them. He is a good old horse.
“That win last time here definitely helped his confidence as he was full of himself today going to post. He is a bit of a monkey and he knows what he is doing.
“He enjoys his racing and takes it well. It is nice to nick another one with him.”
Kannapolis booked his ticket to Challenger Series Final Day at Haydock Park next month when opening his account for the campaign in the feature Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.
The seven-year-old, who provided trainer Toby Lawes with his first ever winner at Warwick in November 2020, demonstrated a willing attitude here to battle on well to defeat Fransham by two and a quarter lengths.
Simon Philip, member of winning partnership Henfold Harries, said: “He needs top of the ground as he got stuck in the mud at Catterick last time having previously run well at Catterick on his return from injury.
“He is qualified for the Challenger Series and today was supposed to be a tune-up for that as we have been thinking about that all season. He will go there if he doesn’t get hit by the handicapper.”
