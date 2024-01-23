Huntingdon Thursday preview | Tristan Durrell hopes to win on Dan Skelton-trained mare

The Dan Skelton-trained mare will bid to give the 22-year-old jockey the first Listed race success of his career when taking on eight rivals in the two and a half miles feature at the Cambridgeshire circuit.

In four previous starts together, the pair have tasted victory on two occasions with the latest of those triumphs coming over two miles in handicap company at Ludlow last time out on December 20th.

And with Sacre Coeur, who finished third on her most recent start at Listed level behind Zambella in the Boylesports Houghton Mares’ Chase, which was switched from the Warwick card that fell victim to the weather to Aintree, the three-pound claimer expects another bold show from his equine ally.

Durrell said: “This is a step back in trip and grade for her, but she was really good at Ludlow last time out. She always runs her race and she has had a bit of a freshen up since the last day.

“I won on her over an extended two miles five (furlongs) earlier in the season at Fontwell and that is a stiff enough finish there up that hill so going back up in trip should be no problem at all.

“I thought she ran a good race at Aintree as she was keener than usual, but she kept going on ground that was really testing.

“The lad who rides her out at Dan’s every day does a great job with her in keeping her settled.

“I think when you have ridden a horse a few times on the track it does mean that bit more when you win on them and we will be doing our best to go for it here.”