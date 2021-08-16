Coastal cut for Sky Bet Supreme Balco Coastal added his name to an already exciting list of novice hurdlers under the care of trainer Nicky Henderson after securing a facile victory on his return to action in the Fitzdares Supports The British Racing School Novices’ Hurdle. After unleashing Jonbon at Newbury last Friday and Constitution Hill at Sandown yesterday the Seven Barrows handler looks to have another smart recruit in the Coastal Path gelding judging by his win in the two-mile prize. Although well held when sent off favourite for the Grade Two bumper at the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree in April the 8/11 favourite scored by six lengths on his comeback prompting Paddy Power and the race sponsors to trim him to 20/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Nico de Boinville, the winning rider, said: “It would have been a good race. He was obviously giving us a penalty so that would have perhaps helped. But you don’t like to say what would have happened in these things. “I had him where I wanted him and he will come on for the run an awful lot. I thought that was a great first start and he didn’t have too harder race. Our horses were a bit in and out at Aintree. “He probably wasn’t quite his usual self but nothing showed up at the time but he has come here today having been freshened up over the summer and seemed in good order. “At the start of the season the boss did say that our novice hurdlers were the ones to be looking out for this season and at the moment we are just trying to find our way with them. I’d say two miles is fine for now with this lad.”

Brinkley toughs it out to make winning start David Pipe believes the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival could be a suitable long term target for Brinkley who demonstrated that stamina is his forte when making a winning debut over fences. Having seen Remastered fall while holding every chance in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and Adagio just touched off in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham, the six year old provided Pipe with a welcome change of luck on his first start over fences. Last sighted finished down the field in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March the six year old made an instant impact on his switch to larger obstacles in the Fitzdares Cotswolds Club Is Coming Soon Novices’ Chase. Despite being the first to come under pressure in the extended 2m 7f prize, the 9-4 chance stuck to the task in game fashion before defeating Honest Vic by a length and a quarter with 5-6 favourite Oscar Elite trailing home last of the three finishers. Following the race Brinkley was introduced at 25/1 for the National Hunt Chase by both Paddy Power and Betfair.

Pipe, speaking away from the track, said: “He has been waiting to run for six weeks and fair play to the owners for letting me run him today on a quick track on good to soft ground which wouldn’t have been ideal. “The small field wouldn’t have suited him either as he is better in a lead with his races but Tom Scudamore gave him a great ride. “I was happy when Oscar Elite went on as it gave him some tow and it allowed him to come back on the bridle. He is a dour stayer but he jumped and battled well. “The National Hunt Chase could be a target as he gives the impression he gallops all day. That was a competitive race today. “The race at Wetherby that Remastered won over Christmas last year and the Reynoldstown at Ascot would be right up his street.”

