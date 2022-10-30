A review of the rest of Sunday's Huntingdon action as Fils De Roi made an impressive UK debut in the juvenile hurdle.

Taking a chance on purchasing Fils De Roi following a conversation between connections on a car journey to Market Rasen was vindicated at Huntingdon following his clear cut victory in the Follow Racing TV On Twitter Juvenile Hurdle. Although originally looking at another runner in the claiming hurdle that the three year old won at Auteuil 36 days ago, connections decided to switch their attention to the Saint Des Saints gelding instead following his 15-length triumph. Sent off 2/1 favourite to make his stable debut for Fergal O’Brien a winning one, Fils De Roi read the script perfectly under Jack Hogan to defeat Admiralty House by four and a quarter lengths much to the delight of The Yes No Wait Sorries syndicate.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Sally Randell, partner of the winning trainer, said: “We looked at the horse that didn’t run well in the claimer this horse won. Me and Chris (Coley, of winning syndicate The Yes No Wait Sorries) were in the car going to Market Rasen and I said why don’t we ask them about the winner. “We were told he was a bit small but we said that doesn’t matter we will have him. We put a bid in and we got him. “We’ve had a lot of bad luck with The Yes No Wait Sorries but Chris said come on let’s buy a juvenile. I want to have a nice horse with the crew that have been with me for a long time. “He has got a skippy little stride and he doesn’t look like a horse that wants soft ground. Jack said it is not that he wants it (soft ground) but he hasn’t got a turn of foot to handle that ground again. “We will stick to cut in the ground and give him a little break before we go again. He is the happiest little lad and he really is loving life." The victory was also a landmark one for 16 year old groom Tia Frogley, with it being the first winner she has led up. Frogley said: “I’ve only been with Fergal a month and this is my first winner that I have led up. It feels really good and I can’t believe this has happened.”

Sedge Wren still has plenty to learn in the jumping department but she demonstrated that has a sizeable engine underneath when making a winning return to action in the Bet On racingtv.com Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. Third in her two bumpers last season, with the first of those achieved at the Cambridgeshire track, the Stuart Edmunds-trained filly made an instant impact on her switch to hurdles despite producing a less than fluent round of jumping. Finding plenty late on in the extended two miles and three furlongs prize the Evens Favourite defeated recent course and distance winner Martalindy by five lengths.

