Trainer Alex Hales is yet to win a Grade One contest but he hopes Millers Bank could change that statistic following his impressive winning debut over fences at Huntingdon.

Last sighted finishing third in the Grade One Betway Aintree Hurdle at the Merseyside track in April the progressive seven-year-old looked a natural on his first start over fences under Harry Bannister in the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Novices’ Chase. Jumping with great fluency throughout the two and a half mile contest the 11/8 second favourite scored by a facile 11 lengths from Xcitations to earn a 25/1 quote for the Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power. Hales said: “To be honest that is a relief. He is probably the best horse I’ve ever had. “I thought everything went smoothly. We knew he would go forward and he has been exemplary.

“Kielan Woods and Harry Bannister have done a brilliant job on him and he has always been very good at home. “For a small yard to have a horse as good as this is exciting. “He finished third in a Grade One over hurdles and he is not a hurdler. Everything has been about going chasing with this lad.” An outing in the Grade Two Ladbrokes Novices’ Chase at Newbury on November 26 now beckons for Millers Bank according to Hales. The Northamptonshire-based handler continued: “We would definitely keep him at this trip for the moment. We went from two miles to two and a half in the Aintree Hurdle knowing he would get it well. “I think the obvious thing is to look at the Grade Two at Newbury next. That was sort of in the back of our mind if we came through today well. “It is early days but we will enjoy this. The horses haven’t been bouncing at home and we have been in and out over the last couple of months, so this was a relief.”

Trapista pictured on his way to the winners' enclosure