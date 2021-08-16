Check out what the trainers say ahead of Sunday's action at Huntingdon including Alex Hales on Millers Bank.

Huntingdon Sunday preview: What the trainers say Alex Hales expects Millers Bank to build on his high-class hurdles form when making his eagerly awaited chasing debut at Huntingdon on Sunday after reporting his rising star to have been a “natural” schooling over fences at home. Millers Bank took his form to new heights on his final start last season when finishing third ahead of the likes of dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D’Air on his Grade One debut in the Betway Aintree Hurdle at the Merseyside track in April. Although the seven year old is yet to see a fence in public, Hales believes he can account for his six rivals in the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Novices’ Chase over two and a half miles and get off to a winning start over fences.

Hales said: “It does look an interesting race. We are very happy with him and chasing was always the plan this season after his good run in the Aintree Hurdle. We were delighted with the run in the Aintree Hurdle run to finish third behind Abacadabras and ahead of some good horses. “I knew he was improving and we took a bit of a chance in the Grade One. Hopefully, now he is going over fences he will improve again. He has been very good at home and we have done plenty of work with him. I’m just hoping they get the bit of rain they are promised as he wants it on the easy side of good. “He has always been very good over fences at home and has been a natural. He has the size and scope to make a chaser and everything has been geared at going over fences. Two and a half miles is the right place to start him off over but I can see him ending up over three miles. He is very exciting and hopefully we are still dreaming on Sunday.”