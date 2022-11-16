Oliver Sherwood continues to look at options for promising mare Queens Gamble, who was highly impressive in taking a Listed mares’ bumper at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Making her second start, the four-year-old produced a scintillating eight-length victory over Bonttay on the old course at the Prestbury Park track, having scored in similarly arresting fashion on the new course when making her debut in April. Queens Gamble is now as short as 7/1 joint-favourite for the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2023 with Unibet, having overcome a wide trip to draw readily clear of her 15 rivals in the extended two-mile contest. Like most observers, Sherwood feels she is an exciting prospect and says she has taken the race well.

“She has come out of her race A1 without a bother on her,” said the Grand National-winning trainer. “She was very impressive, and it was the way she did it more than anything else. “I think she is a bit special, and fingers crossed we can keep her in one piece.”