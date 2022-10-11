A review of Tuesday's meeting at Huntingdon where Kingston Sunflower (main picture) was amongst the winners.

Members of the Philip Kirby Racing Club were in full voice at Huntingdon today with one claiming their screams of joy could be heard in Peterborough after Martalindy sprung a 50/1 shock in the Follow Racing TV On Twitter Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. All eyes entering the extended two miles and three furlongs contest were centred on Listed bumper winner Mullenbeg, who was sent off 2/13 Favourite to open her account over hurdles and leave behind her recent odds-on defeat at Market Rasen. Everything seemed to be going smoothly for the market leader with Mitchell Bastyan setting his own fractions for much of the race aboard the Milton Harris-trained daughter of Walk In The Park before being joined by the eventual winner at the penultimate flight. After jumping the last almost as one the pair duelled up the home straight before Martalindy, who was brought down on her hurdles debut at Ayr 161 days ago, emerged victorious by a neck under Thomas Dowson. Chris Bennett, syndicate member, who had travelled down from near Lichfield in Staffordshire said: “It was so exciting. My throat is sore from shouting. I think they heard us screaming in Peterborough! I backed her at 50/1 just before they went off. “We knew that the other horse had a good reputation but we were hopeful she would run well as she is a real trier. “Once she landed there or thereabouts over the last we hoped she might get there as she is so genuine and gives everything she has got “We are long way from Phil’s but it is the most fantastic racing club. He is wonderful. The social media is great keeping us up to date with everything that is going on and we have had so many fun days out already.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

While delighted with the outcome North Yorkshire-based handler Kirby described her price tag on Betfair as “crazy”, having been sent off at 150/1 on the online betting exchange along with trading at 739/1 in running. Kirby added: “She is a homebred and she is a big lovely chaser for the future. I was thinking that we would run well really. She was 150/1 on Betfair which was a crazy price as she ran well last time. Hopefully, she will get better in time. “I was happy all the way round. We don’t want that (Mullenbeg) to have a freebie in front because the one thing we didn’t want to just let that teeter round in front and do us for toe and experience. She has ended up being in a battle and she shows she tries.” Lord Sparky enhanced his reputation as a course specialist after gaining his sixth victory at the Cambridgeshire track when making a winning debut for his new trainer Stuart Edmunds in the Fairfax Saddles Sponsors Huntingdon Jockeys’ Championship Handicap Chase. Despite jumping out to his left for much of the extended two miles and seven furlongs contest in the hands of Ciaran Gethings, the 8/15 Favourite barely got out of second gear to cross the line 19 lengths clear of Bal Amie. Edmunds said: “He normally gets a lead but nobody wanted to go on early so he had to make his own running. He lost his confidence after the first but he galloped on through. “We got him as Caroline (Bailey) has retired and I’m sure she will be the first on the phone. She has been a great help telling me how to train him. “He loves it around here and he likes this sort of ground. He is a grand old horse.”