Sisterandbrother (2/1 favourite) bettered his debut third over hurdles at Wincanton 83 days ago when knuckling down to the task well to get the better of Fandabidozi by three-quarters of a length.

The 24-year-old has set himself the target to be within 40 winners of three-time champion jockey Brian Hughes by October 1st after adding to his early season tally on the Milton Harris-trained Sixties Icon gelding in the Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle.

He insisted he is going to give it a ‘good kick’ following his victory aboard Sisterandbrother at Huntingdon on Tuesday.

Cobden said of his title challenge: “We are just going to give it a good kick through the summer and see how we get on. If you are at a realistic target by October 1st then we will have a go. If not we will just stick to what we have been doing riding all of Paul’s (Nicholls) and sticking to the quality rather than quantity.

“If we are 40 or less behind by October 1st then you have got to have a go. It is early days yet and the summer is long.

“There are plenty of opportunities between now and October to ride as many as I can so I’m just going to give it a go and try and enjoy it.”

As for Sisterandbrother, the Grade One-winning rider believes he can prosper through the warmer months.

He added: “Milton (Harris, trainer) asked me to drop him out and settle him but there was so much deadwood in behind us. He was too keen for the first mile and a half but he is a sensible little horse that will do well in the summer.

“That was only his second start over hurdles and he is going to improve. I didn’t want to get there too soon and he has missed the last so he has done very well.” He is a good little hardy type on top of the ground.”

Deeley recalls remarkable Waterloo Boy

Few experiences will better the one owner Michael Deeley received with Waterloo Boy in the Arkle Novices’ Chase at the 1989 Cheltenham Festival, however he had plenty to be happy after Madiba Passion (4/1) opened his account over fences at the fifth attempt.

Thirty four years might have passed since Waterloo Boy’s memorable day at Cheltenham but the veteran owner was back among the winners after the Al Namix gelding struck gold by 37 lengths in the Gowing & Hunt Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Deeley, who owns Madiba Passion in partnership with winning trainer Alan King and John Dale, said: “It is very nice to see him get his head in front. That is the best sort of going for him. We’ve got it wrong one or two times over fences as it has been soft and he doesn’t like that. Hopefully he can go on and win again now he has got his head in front over fences.”