Harry Cobden hopes he can be in a position to throw down a serious challenge in the race to be crowned champion jockey this season
He insisted he is going to give it a ‘good kick’ following his victory aboard Sisterandbrother at Huntingdon on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old has set himself the target to be within 40 winners of three-time champion jockey Brian Hughes by October 1st after adding to his early season tally on the Milton Harris-trained Sixties Icon gelding in the Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle.
Sisterandbrother (2/1 favourite) bettered his debut third over hurdles at Wincanton 83 days ago when knuckling down to the task well to get the better of Fandabidozi by three-quarters of a length.
Cobden said of his title challenge: “We are just going to give it a good kick through the summer and see how we get on. If you are at a realistic target by October 1st then we will have a go. If not we will just stick to what we have been doing riding all of Paul’s (Nicholls) and sticking to the quality rather than quantity.
“If we are 40 or less behind by October 1st then you have got to have a go. It is early days yet and the summer is long.
“There are plenty of opportunities between now and October to ride as many as I can so I’m just going to give it a go and try and enjoy it.”
As for Sisterandbrother, the Grade One-winning rider believes he can prosper through the warmer months.
He added: “Milton (Harris, trainer) asked me to drop him out and settle him but there was so much deadwood in behind us. He was too keen for the first mile and a half but he is a sensible little horse that will do well in the summer.
“That was only his second start over hurdles and he is going to improve. I didn’t want to get there too soon and he has missed the last so he has done very well.” He is a good little hardy type on top of the ground.”
Few experiences will better the one owner Michael Deeley received with Waterloo Boy in the Arkle Novices’ Chase at the 1989 Cheltenham Festival, however he had plenty to be happy after Madiba Passion (4/1) opened his account over fences at the fifth attempt.
Thirty four years might have passed since Waterloo Boy’s memorable day at Cheltenham but the veteran owner was back among the winners after the Al Namix gelding struck gold by 37 lengths in the Gowing & Hunt Novices’ Handicap Chase.
Deeley, who owns Madiba Passion in partnership with winning trainer Alan King and John Dale, said: “It is very nice to see him get his head in front. That is the best sort of going for him. We’ve got it wrong one or two times over fences as it has been soft and he doesn’t like that. Hopefully he can go on and win again now he has got his head in front over fences.”
Reflecting on three time Grade One winner Waterloo Boy’s achievements Deeley nominated his Arkle success as his most significant triumph.
Deeley added: “Waterloo Boy won more than 15 races for me and his trainer David Nicholson trained me around 60 winners. I brought Waterloo Boy when he was six months old along with Another Coral and I had them at home for two or three years before they went racing.
“I’ve got all of Waterloo Boy’s races on two videos but you would have to say the Arkle was pretty special.
“The Queen Mother was the race we really wanted to win but the best he managed was to finish second in it twice.”
Jonjo O’Neill Junior heaped plenty of praise on Judicial Law (11/8 favourite) who continued his recent revival when following up his success 15 days ago at Worcester with a determined length and three quarter success in the feature Gowing & Hunt Handicap Hurdle.
The triumphant jockey said of the six year old who is trained by his dad Jonjo O’Neill: “It was a good prize for the level of race. He is a grand horse. He is a little bit small but he has got a great heart
“He was disappointing last season but he had a few issues. That win at Worcester last time did his confidence the world of good.
“I was pretty confident from turning in but he didn’t travel with the same zest today. A galloping track would suit him more.”
