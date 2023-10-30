Huntingdon Monday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Monday's meeting at Huntingdon.

Snowden excited by Doc McCoy The new National Hunt season might just be starting to ramp up a gear however Jamie Snowden is already looking forward to the second half of the campaign with Doc McCoy who put in a polished performance from the front to make a winning debut over hurdles. After putting up three solid bumper performances last season the Getaway gelding made the perfect return to action when making every yard of the running in the Premier League Offers At Rhino.Bet Maiden Hurdle which the 15/8 favourite collected by four and three quarter lengths. And following the success the Lambourn handler earmarked the European Breeders’ Fund “National Hunt” Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Final at Sandown Park in March as a long-term target for the five-year-old gelding.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Snowden said: “His bumper form was very good and on his last bumper run he was second to a good horse of Olly Murphy’s up at Wetherby. It is shame he didn’t win his bumper, but he has always been a proper jumper. He is an embryonic chaser as he won a point-to-point at Great Trethew. “He bowled along in front when he won his point-to-point so we thought we would let him bowl along and make it a test. He pricked his ears in front and didn’t do a tap, but when they came to him he went away nicely. He is from the family of Tricky Trickster that won the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham so he is going to want a trip. I think he is nice young horse and he has the world at his feet now. “We could aim him at the EBF Final at Sandown in March. That kind of race is probably his kind of race as it suits proper staying chasers. That will probably be his target.” Horsfall perseverance rewarded Laura Horsfall has endured a somewhat of a rollercoaster ride with Jack The Savage, however she admitted to ‘screaming like she had won the Gold Cup’ after her perseverance was rewarded in the Discover Whats Trending At Rhino.Bet Casino Handicap Hurdle. After unseating his rider at Worcester, before being withdrawn after kicking his rider at Hereford, the gelded son of Passing Glance finally put it all together on the racetrack on his first start since undergoing a wind operation when defeating Redbridge Rambler by two- and three-quarter lengths.

Horsfall said of the 11/1 chance, who was her first winner of the season: “I love this horse, but he has had such bad luck. “He ran his race before it started at Worcester as he bucked the jockey off twice then he was due to go to Fakenham, but that was abandoned then at Hereford he was withdrawn after he kicked Alex Edwards (jockey). “Although he is called Jack The Savage he is anything but that as he is my hack at home every day and he is such a legend. I just absolutely love him and I’m delighted for him as he deserved it. “I was screaming like I had won the Gold Cup as a result like this means a lot to a small yard like ours.” Lavelle planning ahead with General Medrano Emma Lavelle hinted that she could now get a ‘little bit excited’ regarding future plans for General Medrano, who defied top weight to make it two wins from as many starts over fences in the feature Macer Gifford Handicap Chase. After winning with plenty of authority on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter 22 days ago the Elite Racing Club-owned gelding followed it up with a three-length victory in the extended two mile contest, which is named after former jockey Macer Gifford.

Lavelle said of the 8/11 winner: “He is so straightforward. He has won left handed on better ground at Uttoxeter and he has won on softer ground going right handed here. “Last season was all about learning. He is a big horse and he is just getting stronger. He finished fourth in the two mile novices’ championship final handicap hurdle at Sandown Park and we walked away thinking we can’t wait to go over fences. “We said if he wins today we can start looking at bigger options, but this is a nice prize and it is a lovely race to win with a lot of history. I think we can be a little bit excited about him now.” Syndicate joy as Kankin scores Kankin produced the perfect sales pitch for anyone wanting to become involved in his triumphant syndicate The 25 Club after the seven-year-old struck gold by a length and a quarter on his first attempt over fences in the Daily Charged Up Offers At Rhino.Bet Handicap Chase. Alex Hales, trainer, said of the 11/4 winner: “He has schooled really well at home from day one and I was quite confident that fences would be the making of him.

