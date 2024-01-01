Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Our Power jumps to victory at Huntingdon
Our Power jumps to victory at Huntingdon

Huntingdon forced to cancel Wednesday fixture

By Sporting Life
10:06 · MON January 01, 2024

Wednesday’s National Hunt meeting at Huntingdon has been abandoned due to a waterlogged course.

Parts of the track are under water after the nearby river burst its banks.

The same day’s jumps fixture at Ffos Las had already been lost due to waterlogging, leaving just an all-weather Flat card at Kempton scheduled for that evening.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING