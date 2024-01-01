Huntingdon forced to cancel Wednesday fixture

The same day’s jumps fixture at Ffos Las had already been lost due to waterlogging, leaving just an all-weather Flat card at Kempton scheduled for that evening.

Parts of the track are under water after the nearby river burst its banks.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org