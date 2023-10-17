Huntindon review and replays

A review of the action from Tuesday's meeting at Huntingdon including free video replays.

Bellamy delight at Tedwin win Tom Bellamy has enjoyed his fair share of big race winners throughout his career but admitted his front-running victory aboard Tedwin Hills at Huntingdon on Tuesday was one of his most rewarding results in recent times. Without a win to his name in his previous nine starts the Emma Lavelle-trained six-year-old finally delivered on the promise he had shown at home during his younger days with victory in the Fairfax Saddles Sponsors Huntingdon Jockeys Championship Handicap Chase. Despite being slightly awkward at the second last in the extended two-mile seven furlong contest the 100/30 chance galloped on relentlessly out in front to defeat his last time out Market Rasen conqueror Great D’Ange by 10 lengths to initiate a 10/1 double for both Bellamy and Lavelle.

Bellamy said: “Big winners are what you want, and I’ve had a few, but I’ve got to admit that was one of my favourite rides in recent times. This horse has been so frustrating as he has promised us a lot all of his life, but he has given us nothing in return. “Both the owner (Scott Turner) and Emma have been ultra patient, and it has paid off. We came up with a plan to keep things simple and take away any complications and it has come together. “He was a little bit awkward at the second last and he was having a look at it. I dared him and the amber lights were light on. He took advantage and he was brave running away from it.” Waiting tactics appeared to work the trick for Gold Link, (13/8 joint-favourite) who completed Bellamy’s and Lavelle’s brace together when getting up almost on the line in the Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Chase. Having been kept on the go throughout the summer the gelded son of Rail Link bounced back to winning ways in the two-and-a-half-mile contest when defeating Enemenemynemo by a neck to add to his sole success over fences achieved at Stratford in July.

Bellamy said: “He was a bit of a bridesmaid through the early part of his career, and he missed a good bit through injury as well. “He won at Stratford earlier in the year and things didn’t go to plan at Warwick last time, but it is good to get him back to form. It was great to get his head in front again and it was a lovely opportunity found by Emma. The small field has probably helped him.” More joy for Eagle team Bargain buy Eagle Of The Glen (100/30) continued to show that he was money well spent when making a triumphant return to action in the Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle. Picked up for just 2,000 guineas by owner David Mitson at the 2020 Tattersalls December yearling sales the son of Gleneagles added to his last time out success at Hexham 176 days ago when coasting home by 15 lengths in the two-mile prize.

Edmunds said: “He had the hurdles form in the book and the plan was to put them to the sword a bit. “It was a lot different ground to what he encountered at Hexham and it was a totally different type of track as well. “He is a lovely little fellow, but he didn’t have too much to do today. The horse that finished third up at Hexham has since won at Kelso so that was a nice boost coming into today. “I suppose we will have to look at handicaps with him now, but he is an honest little fellow and he will pay his way.” King unearths interesting prospect Alan King could have another smart individual on his hands in Kay Tara Tara, who made her return to action a triumphant one in the Follow Racing TV On Twitter Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Appearing to need every yard of the extended two-mile three furlong trip the Kayf Tara mare, who was last sighted in the Grade Two Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at Aintree, showed her class when obliging by two and three quarter lengths.

