Hungerford Stakes tips: In-depth guide and Value Bet shortlist for Newbury feature

Our Value Bet expert runs the rule over Saturday's Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

Horse-by-horse guide:

Al Suhail (Charlie Appleby) Disappointed favourite-backers in this race two years ago but he's won four of his 11 starts since then including a couple of Group 2s over this seven-furlong trip. Missed Goodwood on account of the soft ground and might not fare much better on that score here. Otherwise, it wouldn't be a shock to see him improve on his Royal Ascot sixth when not too far behind runner-up Sacred. Chindit (Richard Hannon) Enhanced his good record fresh when winning first time out at Ascot (Listed) and then improved to finish second in the Lockinge, though he wasn't in the same sort of form when only sixth in the Queen Anne. Looked to have had enough for the year when well beaten in this last season, but he's coming here fresher on this occasion and looks pretty solid to run his race if the ground's half-decent. Jumby (Eve Johnson Houghton) Seven furlongs in Group 2 and Group 3 company very much his bag and he backed up his John Of Gaunt Stakes win at Haydock with another good run when second under a penalty in Newmarket's Criterion. He's another who missed the Lennox on account of the weather so the forecast does look a bit dicey for him too. Misty Grey (Tom Dascombe) Only 1-21 on the turf compared to 5-12 on all-weather surfaces so not hard to look elsewhere, especially as he's yet to win a race outside of novice/handicap company.

Sky Bet Ebor - Coming next week...

Pogo (Charles Hills) Had a good time of things early last year and back to winning ways in October 2022 when getting the better of Sacred in Newmarket Group 2. Not at his best so far this term but perhaps a trip out to the Middle East took something out of him and there were signs of a resurgence when third at HQ last month. Taken out at Goodwood (unsuitable ground) but he does handle some juice underfoot and could be really dangerous if able to dominate - though that's not guaranteed. Rodaballo (Guillermo Arizkorreta) Plenty of winning form in Spain on soft ground which is quite hard to weigh up but his three runs out in Meydan were perfectly creditable and he shaped well for a long way in an Ascot handicap on his UK debut last month. That first run since early-March is entitled to have tightened him up a bit but he's going to need a decent amount of improvement on the face of it. Witch Hunter (Richard Hannon) Has had a busy season, featuring a 50/1 victory in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot, but form has plateaued now following defeats at Group 3 and Listed level on last three starts. Soft ground no issue but it shouldn't be enough to level the playing field really. Sacred (William Haggas) Genuinely soft ground would very much be an issue for William Haggas's mare, who is seemingly right at the top of her game and surely on the countdown to a switch to the breeding sheds at the end of the current campaign. Could be more likely to have another shot at the City Of York Stakes next week if the forecast is correct. Marbaan (Charlie Fellowes) Wasn't quite up to the task in the Lennox Stakes but met a couple of classy performers there and he ran as well as one might have hoped on such terms. This race looks a decent fit for him especially if Pogo and Chindit take each other on and set a strong gallop.

Sky Bet Ebor - Coming next week...

Mostabshir (John & Thady Gosden) Skipped to a wide-margin win in a York novice back in May but hasn't quite lived up the hype since then. Raced solely at a mile so far and looks to have the natural speed for this sort of test, but has a bit to prove for all that he's still unexposed after just five lifetime starts. New Endeavour (Roger Varian) In a race containing a fair bit of dead wood, here's a horse who still has his best days ahead of him. First jolt of improvement came when hacking up on the all-weather at Kempton but he backed it up with a cracking effort off 11lb higher in the Britannia (winning in his group on the far side). He couldn't quite live with Nostrum at Newmarket last time but ran well for a long way, finishing ahead of Mostabshir, and a drop back to seven furlongs could be an ideal move for this strong traveller. Mammas Girl (Richard Hannon) Looked to have the world at her feet when winning the Nell Gwyn by nearly three lengths on her seasonal return but not gone on and the switch from a mile to sprinting didn't spark a great deal as she looked outpaced at York last month. Maybe this trip is her sweet spot (2-2) but she doesn't look quite up to it at this stage. Olivia Maralda (Roger Varian) Presumably won't run against fellow Amo Racing entry Mammas Girl, especially if the ground comes up really soft, but otherwise in the shake-up on her best efforts. Surrey Stakes win at Epsom the clear standout, form that's worked out pretty well since, and she ran a bit better than the formbook suggests in the Jersey Stakes, having to make her challenge from quite far back away from the bulk of the action. Would prefer quick ground.

Value Bet shortlist New Endeavour (14/1, William Hill)

Marbaan (10/1)

Pogo (12/1) This has the potential to cut up quite considerably by the weekend, especially with a few of them also engaged in next week's Sky Bet City Of York Stakes - another seven furlong Group 2 with much more prize money. Marbaan is one of those but Charlie Fellowes might look to stay down south with him, in which case he brings rock-solid Lennox form to the table, plus a little more room for improvement to boot. Pogo comes here relatively fresh this time and is a big danger to all at this sort of level, but I'd be a little worried about the ground for him and top of the list currently has to be 14/1 shot New Endeavour, who shouldn't be too inconvenienced by a bit of ease underfoot (some more showers in the forecast) and still looks on the upgrade despite only finishing third to Nostrum at Newmarket. This trip could be perfect and he was pretty unfortunate not to win the Britannia at Royal Ascot, having looked a horse going places at Kempton earlier in the year. A strong pace isn't guaranteed but it would definitely suit him if Pogo and Chindit are both declared and help set a reasonable tempo. Published at 1655 BST on 14/08/23