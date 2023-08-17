Hungerford Stakes preview: Jumby seeks to gain back-to-back victories

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton is pleased with how preparations have gone: “Jumby is in fine form at home ahead of his bid to win back-to-back Hungerford Stakes. He needs quick ground so we will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast."

Jumby won the Group 2 contest run over the straight seven furlongs in convincing fashion last year with a one and three-quarter length victory over Dubai Poet. The five-year-old son of New Bay is reunited with jockey Charlie Bishop who partnered him to victory in his sole winning run since victory in the 2022 Hungerford Stakes, when winning the Group 3 Sky Bet John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock earlier this year.

The winner of the 2022 renewal is one of 10 declared for the feature race of the weekend with a total prize fund on offer of £110,000.

The official going is currently good which will suit another leading contender and Newbury lover, Chindit.

Locally trained by Richard Hannon, the son of Wootton Bassett finished a strong second to the recently retired Modern Games in this year’s renewal of the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes. Having previously won the Group 3 Greenham Stakes in 2021, Chindit is a course and distance winner.

Hannon is hopeful the drop back to seven furlongs will suit him: “He’s only had two races this year, this will be the first for his new owner. I’m delighted with the form he is in; he loves Newbury, he’s won the Greenham and finished second in the Lockinge. It looks like coming back to seven furlongs will be ideal for him and hopefully he has an excellent chance."

One coming into the race having returned to form in his previous start is the Charlie Fellowes-trained Marbaan. Having finished third in the Group 1 Lennox Stakes behind top class performers Kinross and Isaac Shelby, the three-year-old son of Oasis Dream has pleased his trainer who is also hoping for good ground.

Fellowes said: "He ran a cracker at Goodwood in a strong race, the first two horses are clearly Group 1 horses. We decided to ride him with a bit of patience, and he finished well on ground that was probably softer than ideal. He has come through it well. I think the seven furlongs at Newbury will suit him.

"He looks a picture and is in really good order, his Goodwood run has done him the world of good and I would think he would be very competitive if conditions are in his favour."

William Buick takes the rides on the John & Thady Gosden trained Mostabshir for Shadwell, last seen finishing fourth in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed). Third in the same race was New Endeavour (Roger Varian) who also lines up on Saturday, once again ridden by Tom Marquand.

Pogo, fifth in the race last year, has been a stable stalwart for the Charlie Hills yard and will be partnered by regular jockey Kieran Shoemark. His last run hinted at a return to form when third behind Audience and Jumby in the Group 3 Criterion Stakes.

The starting line-up is completed by the Richard Hannon duo of Mammas Girl and Witch Hunter alongside Misty Grey from the Tom Dascombe yard. The Spanish trained Rodaballo will be ridden by Neil Callan.