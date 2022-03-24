Hukum has since returned to action with a gutsy performance to win the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold from a wide draw on Super Saturday for trainer Owen Burrows and Gold, who is Racing Manager for the Shadwell Operation, is looking forward to seeing how he fares at the top table after pleasing his connections on the training track on Thursday morning.

The five-year-old's sole run to date in Group 1 company came when a commendable fifth behind Galileo Chrome in the 2020 St Leger Stakes at Doncaster and he has gone from strength to strength since, winning four times at Pattern level and signing off with a career best effort to win the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes by six and a half lengths at Ascot in October.

He said: "I don't want to jeopardise anything but I think he's doing as well as we could want him to be at the moment. I saw him have an exercise on the training track this morning and he looks very bright and well and happy in himself. He moved very well and Jim was very happy with him, so it's so far so good.

"It's a hell of a race on Saturday and it's obviously very much his stiffest test yet. He's done nothing wrong for us though and deserves to have a crack at it. He's been very consistent at a lesser level than this and now he's got to step up a level and take on the big boys.

"To my eyes it's a high-class race and William (Haggas) would have more of an idea about it than most with the horses he's got (Alenquer and Dubai Honour).

"I saw Christophe Lemaire yesterday and he thinks Authority is one of his best chances of the night and there's Yibir too so it's a hell of a race. Through no fault of his own we've kept Hukum at a slightly lower grade in Europe, but he's more mature now and he deserves his chance."