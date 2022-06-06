Impressive Coronation Cup winner Hukum has fractured a hind leg and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Owen Burrows-trained five-year-old landed the first Group One of his career at Epsom on Friday in beating Pyledriver and High Definition. Burrows, also winning his first race at the highest level, barely had time to bask in the moment, however, before the pendulum sadly swung the other way. Whether Hukum returns to training or not has yet to be discussed.

