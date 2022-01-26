The five-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2021 campaign, winning three Group Three contests and a Listed race when finishing out of the first three only once in seven runs.

His final outing saw him take Ascot’s Cumberland Lodge by an impressive six and a half lengths, a race that contributed to him ending the season on a career-high rating of 116.

After a winter holiday an overseas trip to Meydan is now pencilled in for Hukum, who has both the Super Saturday fixture on March 5 and the Sheema Classic at the Dubai World Cup meeting on his radar.

“The plan is to take him out to Dubai for the Sheema Classic and we are considering taking him out for Super Saturday as well,” said Burrows.

“We might have a run on March 5 and he’ll possibly stay then for the three weeks before – nothing is finalised, but the Sheema is definitely on the cards.

“He’s doing some good work now and we’re very happy with him.

“He’s in a good spot and Jim (Crowley) rang me to say he’s going to come to have a sit on him one day next week.

“Super Saturday is certainly under consideration, I wouldn’t commit to it 100 per cent just yet but let’s just get through a few more weeks and see where we are with him.

“He’s an absolute star for us, he’s so consistent.

“By the end (of last season) he’d won three Group Threes and a Listed race, hopefully he can improve a little bit more as he finished the year on 116.

“He might need to find a few pounds, but I don’t think it’s beyond him.”