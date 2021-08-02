Sporting Life
Frankie Dettori and Kinross win at Haydock
Haydock - stage latest round of Sky Bet Sunday Series

Sky Bet Sunday Series: Haydock entries

By Sporting Life
14:59 · MON August 02, 2021

258 horses have been entered for the second round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Haydock.

Every race has been well supported with 45 going forward for the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap at 4.25 and 46 in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap.

They include Arctic Vega for Andrew Balding, who currently tops the trainers' championship. He has three entries in total on the card.

Former champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa is in line to ride at the meeting with his retainer King Power Racing having two interesting juveniles in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Newcomers' EBF Maiden Stakes in Leuven Power for Roger Varian and Tim Easterby's Roach Power.

Tommy G, Modular Magic and Rising Star, who all won on the opening round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Musselburgh, hold entries at the weekend.

