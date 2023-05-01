The QIPCO Guineas Festival is a highlight of the British racing calendar, hosting the highest quality flat racing and including the first two Classics of the season; the QIPCO 2000 and QIPCO 1000 Guineas. Seven Howden-sponsored races will be run on the Saturday, which features two black type races; the Listed EBF Ellen Chaloner Stakes (formerly the Kilvington Stakes), and the Group 3 Palace House Stakes. The sponsorship includes a further six races on Sunday including the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes, the Pretty Polly Stakes (Listed Race), and the Guineas Festival Handicap.

Howden’s sponsorship continues to underline its deep commitment to the equine industry. Already an established partner of Ascot Racecourse, the company recently announced a partnership with champion jockey Frankie Dettori as a Howden brand ambassador.

Howden’s Equine Division, which provides specialist equine solutions for equestrian associations, racecourses, racehorse trainers, stud farms, riding schools and horse owners, has recently announced notable new hires, demonstrating its desire to provide the best specialist advice to clients.

Founder and Chief Executive of Howden Broking Group, David Howden, said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with The Jockey Club for The QIPCO Guineas Festival. The excitement of top-class juvenile horses making their debuts, alongside the return of some of last year’s stars, is always eagerly anticipated. And there are few races more prestigious in the British racing calendar than the QIPCO 1000 and 2000 Guineas. This sponsorship further enables Howden to build on our equine industry relationships, and continue our support of racing and its stakeholders.”

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and International Director, said: “The team at Newmarket Racecourses are delighted to be partnering with a brand of Howden’s standing and commitment to British racing for our premier fixture of the year.

“We are counting down the final days to what should be a historic QIPCO Guineas Festival with the Coronation of King Charles III and some of exceptional Flat racing, and we look forward to working with our partners at Howden next weekend.”