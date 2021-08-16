The Stratford trainer reports the eight-year-old to be in fine shape following his victory in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, but is in no rush to commit Thomas Darby to the Grade One over an extended three miles.

“He’s in really good form. It’s still up in the air whether I’m going to go to Ascot with him,” said Murphy. “I’ll look at the back end of the week or early next week, but I couldn’t be happier with him. He’s come out of Newbury really well. I haven’t done a lot with him.”

Thomas Darby is a general 7/1 chance with bookmakers for the Long Walk.